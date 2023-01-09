Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $311.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.55.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.22 and a 200-day moving average of $277.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.