Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $94.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 246,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,365 shares during the last quarter.

AWI stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $112.71. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

