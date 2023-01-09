Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $39.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.39. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.10.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after buying an additional 792,661 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 267.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 274,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 423,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 235,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

