StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after buying an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 310,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.