Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $14.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.32. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $720,800. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 66.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

