Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares in the company, valued at $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,487 shares of company stock worth $829,490 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $23,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

