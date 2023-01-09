KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $375.53.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLAC stock opened at $397.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
