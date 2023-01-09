Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,735 shares of company stock worth $14,989,431. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.