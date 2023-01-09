RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.08.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RealNetworks by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38,331 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in RealNetworks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

