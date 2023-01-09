RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.08.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of RealNetworks
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealNetworks (RNWK)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.