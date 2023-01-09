Analysts Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $146.71

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.71.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

