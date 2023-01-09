Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 604,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

