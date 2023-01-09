RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
RCI Hospitality Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of RICK opened at $93.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $864.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
