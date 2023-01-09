RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.