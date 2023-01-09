RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

