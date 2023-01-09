RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries Stock Up 3.0 %

RFIL stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.