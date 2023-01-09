RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday.
RF Industries Stock Up 3.0 %
RFIL stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.