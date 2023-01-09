OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHCGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.