PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $95.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

