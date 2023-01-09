OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

