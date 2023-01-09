Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.