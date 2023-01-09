StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of OVLY opened at $24.28 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
