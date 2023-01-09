StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $24.28 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $200.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

