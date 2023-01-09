Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PROV opened at $14.14 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.