Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEBK opened at $32.46 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $183.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Stories

