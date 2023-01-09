StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Neovasc Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.18). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 1,077.37%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.