Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Is Goldman Sachs as Good as Gold in Your Portfolio?
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.