Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $137.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

