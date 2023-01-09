Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.05 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.95.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
