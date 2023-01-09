Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.05 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

