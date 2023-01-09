Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

