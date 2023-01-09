IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
