IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

