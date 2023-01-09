StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.80 on Friday. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marchex stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

