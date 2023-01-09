Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
LEJU stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87.
About Leju
