SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.09.
About SunLink Health Systems
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.