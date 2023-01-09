InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Up 21.1 %
Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.33.
InspireMD Company Profile
