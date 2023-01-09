StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CoreCard (NYSE:INS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CoreCard Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INS opened at $40.15 on Friday. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58.
About CoreCard
