Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ISR opened at $0.27 on Friday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

