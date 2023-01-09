Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:ISR opened at $0.27 on Friday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.38.
Isoray Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.