Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

