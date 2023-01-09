StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

