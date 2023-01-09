Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.37.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

