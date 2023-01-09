Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.39.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

