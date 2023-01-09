Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.39.
