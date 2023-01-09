Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Star Resources Price Performance
GSS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
