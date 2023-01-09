American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.83.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

