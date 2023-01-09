Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
BRG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $811.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
