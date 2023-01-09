Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 4.2 %

Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

