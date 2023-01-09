StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $99.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ampco-Pittsburgh

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co purchased 551,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

