SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Stock Down 4.3 %
SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.95.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
