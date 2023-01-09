SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.