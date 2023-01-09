China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.69. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.53.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

