China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.69. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.53.
About China Pharma
