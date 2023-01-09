Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
SNFCA stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
Featured Articles
