Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

SNFCA stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

About Security National Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.