Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of -0.16. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.