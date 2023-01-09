Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.6 %

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.48 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 256.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

