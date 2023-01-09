SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.50 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Featured Articles

