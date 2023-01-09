Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.
Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
