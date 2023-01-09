Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 166.7% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

