Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ TENX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.