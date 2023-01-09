Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ TENX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $18.27.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
