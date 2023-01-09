United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of UBFO opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.63.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- Will LI Auto Be the Least Hated Chinese EV Stock in 2023?
- Which Streaming Service Stock is Best in 2023?
- Here’s Why Snap Stock Can Double in 2023
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.