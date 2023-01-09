United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.